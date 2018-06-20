‘Cruel and abusive’: Satya Nadella slams US child separation policy

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Photo: Mint

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has lashed out at Donald Trump administration’s policy of separating undocumented children from their families at the border. In a LinkedIn post, Nadella said, he is “appalled at the abhorrent policy of separating immigrant children from their families at the southern border of the US”.

“As both a parent and an immigrant, this issue touches me personally,” Nadella wrote. The new US policy implemented on the border, he said, is simply “cruel and abusive”.

Many other tech CEOs have also denounced the separations, which started in April when the US decided to pursue criminal charges against people who attempt to cross the US-Mexico border without proper documents. More than 2,000 children have so far been taken from their parents and are being kept in detention facilities.

In the LinkedIn post, India-born Nadella also said that immigration policy of the US is one of its greatest competitive advantages. “America is a nation of immigrants, and we’re able to attract people from around the world to contribute to our economy, our communities and our companies,” Nadella wrote.

Nadella also wrote about how the US immigration policy helped him realise his own dream.

“I consider myself a product of two amazing and uniquely American things — American technology reaching me where I was growing up that allowed me to dream the dream and an enlightened immigration policy that then allowed me to live that dream. My story would not have been possible anywhere else,” he said.

Nadella also made it clear that Microsoft is not working with the US government on any projects related to separating children from their families at the border.

Google’s India-born CEO Sundar Pichai wrote on Twitter that “the stories and images of families being separated at the border are gut-wrenching. Urging our government to work together to find a better, more humane way that is reflective of our values as a nation.”