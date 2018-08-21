 Tesla’s turmoil doesn’t stop younger investors from buying more - Livemint
Tesla’s turmoil doesn’t stop younger investors from buying more

Users of Robinhood, a popular free stock-trading app, have been buying Tesla ‘s stock 10% more than they have been selling since Elon Musk’s 7 August tweet

Last Published: Tue, Aug 21 2018. 08 44 PM IST
Brandon Kochkodin, Bloomberg
Tesla CEO Elon Musk
New York: Elon Musk’s now-infamous “taking Tesla private” tweet has sent the automaker’s stock price on a bumpy ride, but it hasn’t shaken the faith of young retail investors.

Users of Robinhood, a popular free stock-trading app, have been buying Tesla Inc. stock 10 percent more than they have been selling since Musk’s 7 August tweet.

Those under the age of 30 have been especially bullish. They have bought 30% more shares than they have sold, according to Sahill Poddar, a data scientist for Robinhood. Investors age 30 and older have been net sellers, he said.

In addition to discrepancies by age, Poddar identified a geographical divide.

Robinhood users from California, where Tesla is headquartered, have bought 15 percent more shares than they have sold. Investors from Michigan, the home state of U.S. automotive stalwarts Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co., have sold 5% more shares than they have purchased.

First Published: Tue, Aug 21 2018. 08 44 PM IST
Topics: Tesla Tesla CEO Elon Musk Elon Musk tweet Tesla shares

