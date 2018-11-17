Mobile number not registered? SBI will deactivate online banking access from next month

SBI has provided online facility to account holders for checking online whether their mobile number is registered with the bank or not.

If you use SBI’s internet or mobile banking facility, you have to register your mobile number with the bank by the end of this month, if not already done. If your mobile number is not registered with the bank, SBI will block or deactivate access to its internet banking facility from 1 December. “As per RBI advisory, it is mandatory to register your mobile number to avail internet banking services. Please register your mobile number by 30.11.2018, failing which your internet banking access will be deactivated/blocked w.e.f from 01.12.2018,” SBI says on its internet banking website.

The RBI had earlier asked banks to put in place a system of registration of customers for mobile banking. It had also directed banks to provide options for easy registration for mobile banking services to their customers. The central bank had noted that the “system put in place by banks for registration of customers for mobile banking for new as well as existing account holders (where mobile number is either registered with the bank or is not available), is varied across banks.”

SBI account holders can check online whether their mobile number is registered with the bank.

To check, SBI account holders have to log into their internet banking facility (www.onlinesbi.com) and then enter user name and password details.

A snapshot of SBI’s online banking website

1, After logging in, they need to click on ‘My accounts and profile’ tab

2. Then click on ’Profile’ and then Personal Details/Mobile

3. Then they have to enter the Profile password (The Profile password is different from the login password)

4. The registered mobile number will be displayed

If your mobile number is not registered with SBI, the accout holder will be required to visit the bank branch.

If you are an SBI account holder and still have a Magstripe debit card, you are required to change to chip-based EMV cards by the end this year. SBI is replacing these cards free of charge.

Recently, SBI reduced the daily cash withdrawal limit for account holders. The daily cash withdrawal limit for Classic and Maestro debit cards has been reduced to Rs 20,000 per day, from Rs 40,000. SBI account holders having higher daily cash withdrawal requirements can apply for other debit card variants that have a higher daily withdrawal limit.

As part of its festive season offer, SBI is waiving the processing fee on pension and personal loan for loans availed before 30 November.