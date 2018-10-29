Sardar Patel statue inauguration on Wednesday: World’s tallest statue in 10 points

If you are about 5.6 feet tall, the giant State of Unity is 100 times larger than you.

An engineering marvel completed in a record time of 33 months, the world’s largest statue — Sardar Patel statue or the Statue of Unity — will be inaugurated during a gala function on Sardar Vallabbhai Patel’s birthday on October 31st. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had laid the foundation stone for the project on 31 October, 2013, will also be the one to inaugurate it on Wednesday.

Double the height of the world famous Statue of Liberty in New York, the Sardar Patel statue near the Narmada Dam in Gujarat is not only the tallest one in the world but also the one to be completed in the shortest time. The construction period of the 182-metre-long Statue of Unity took 33 months to complete while China’s Spring Temple Buddha statue, which was the longest so far, took 11 years.

At the core of the Sardar Patel statue are two high-speed lifts for carrying tourists upto the chest of the giant memorial.

Here is a list of 10 interesting features of the Sardar Patel statue in Gujarat:

1. Built by infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro at a cost of Rs 2,989 crore, the Statue of Unity is made up of 1,700 tonnes of bronze and 1,850 tonnes of bronze cladding on the exterior while the interior is filled with concrete cement (180,000 cu.m.), reinforced steel (18,500 tonnes) and structured steel (6,500 tonnes).

2. If you are about 5.6 feet tall, the giant State of Unity is 100 times larger than you.

3. There are two high-speed passenger elevators, at the statue’s core, which take you upto the chest of the statue to a viewing gallery which can accommodate 200 tourists at a time. This is also the best place to get a bird’s eye view of the picturesque environs of Narmada river and its dam surrounded by the Satpura and Vindhyachal hills.

The sculptor studied around 2,000 photos of Sardar Vallabbhai Patel to create the face of the Statue of Unity.

4. With a three-star hotel, museum and audio visual gallery, the government has tried to build an entire eco-system of tourism infrastructure centered around the statue in the remote, mountainous terrain.

5. The construction of the Sardar Patel statue had its own engineering challenges not just due to its sheer height but also because of its location in the middle of the Narmada river and the walking pose of Sardar Vallabbhai Patel. The statue is designed to withstand strong wind of almost 180 km per hour and earthquakes measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale.

6. Noida-based well-known sculptor Ram V. Sutar, who designed the statue, took special care to ensure that the statue’s face resembles Patel’s facial features. For the process, around 2,000 photographs from archives were studied. Historians and people who had seen the ‘Iron Man’ were also consulted. From a distance, it appears as if Sardar Patel is walking on water towards the Sardar Sarovar dam.

7. The Gujarat government is also building a 3.5 km long highway for tourists to reach the statue from Kevadia town.

8. A 320 metre long designer bridge connects Sadhu island to the mainland. You can also take a boat ride.

9. 135 metric tonnes of iron were crowdsourced from lakhs of villages all over India for use in the project.

10. Clicking images at the statue site will be easier with a selfie point which has a good vantage location for photography.