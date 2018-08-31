HP OMEN 15: Gaming rig with a difference

The new OMEN is surprisingly compact. HP has reduced the width of the bezels around the display, giving the screen a more edge-to-edge look.

Hewlett-Packard (HP) has refreshed its OMEN gaming notebook series with several under-the-hood upgrades, while retaining its trademark design. At the heart of this upgrade is the latest 8th gen Intel Core i series chipsets, which is up to 40% faster than the 7th gen Intel chipsets. HP OMEN 15-dc0085tx belongs to this new breed of gaming notebooks and is priced at ₹1,54,490. The chassis is made of hard plastic, with the trademark X-shaped cutout engraved on the lid and the OMEN logo at the centre.

The new OMEN is surprisingly compact. HP has reduced the width of the bezels around the display, giving the screen a more edge-to-edge look, on the lines of the new Macbook Pro notebooks. But it has done so without compromising on the screen size. At 2.25kg, the OMEN 15-dc0085tx is lighter than any of the rivals with similar screen size.

Equipped with a 1,920x1,080p resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz, the 15.6-inch display looks vivid and razor-sharp. The anti-reflective coating puts less stress on the eyes in brightly lit conditions. This puts the OMEN notebook on a par with Asus ROG Strix SCAR (₹1,54,990), which also offers a 144Hz display.

In terms of performance, the OMEN notebook was able to handle the likes of FIFA 18 and Far Cry 5 seamlessly, without any stutter. It has 16 GB RAM paired with Nvidia’s flagship GTX GeForce 1070 (8 GB) graphics and 128 GB SSD for quick boot-up of the Windows 10 operating system and apps. There’s also 1 TB HDD worth of storage to save games and other high-definition content. Like most gaming notebooks, the battery backup in the 15-dc0085tx isn’t one of its USPs. On full brightness, it can give an hour of non-stop gaming.

Most of the connectors are lined up at the back. Like the display, the keyboard also stretches till the corner, with no space wasted. The palm rests are not as big as the Dell G7 15, but are adequately spaced and comfortable. Despite being small, the keys offer an accurate typing experience. The keyboard is also backlit with RGB (red, green, blue) colours, which makes it visible in the dark, and also gives it an attractive look.

In the same price range, you can go for the Dell G7 15-7588 (₹1,53,000), which runs on a more powerful 8th gen Intel Core i9 chipset with 16 GB RAM but with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) graphics and a 60Hz display. But if you are looking for a gaming notebook with geeky looks, reassuring build quality and better graphics, then the HP OMEN 15-dc0085tx is a viable option.

Pair it with

The Mindframe gaming headset comes with an active earcup cooling system powered by thermoelectric magnets instead of fans. The interiors are made of fabric for better breathability. It also supports noise cancellation, keeping the ambient noise out during gaming. It is a wired headset and connects to all PC via USB.