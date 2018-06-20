Live now
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 120 points, Nifty at 10750, pharma, auto stocks lead
RITES IPO, Gujarat NRE, Ruchi Soya are in focus. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Wed, Jun 20 2018. 09 29 AM IST
Highlights
- 9.28 am ISTMarket update: Sensex, Nifty trade higher
- 9.20 am ISTBond yields fall after RBI bond purchase announcement
- 8.57 am ISTStocks in focus today
- 8.45 am ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 gained on Wednesday, snapping a two-day losing streak led by gains in pharma and auto stocks. Asian stocks rebounded from recent losses as investors sought bargains, a day after the spectre of a US-China trade war rattled global markets, but significant uncertainty around the trade outlook is capping gains, reported Reuters. Oil prices stayed on their downward slope ahead of a key Opec meeting. Bond yields fell after RBI announced an open market purchase of bonds, while the rupee strengthened against the US dollar. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.20 am IST Bond yields fall after RBI bond purchase announcementYields on the 10-year government bonds dropped 6 basis points on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced an open market purchase of bonds. This was the fourth consecutive sessions when the bond yields fell. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.786%, from its Tuesday’s close of 7.865%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.Meanwhile, the rupee strengthened against the US dollar to 68.09, up 0.44% from its previous close of 68.38. So far this year, the rupee has weakened 6.6%, while foreign investors have sold $590.60 million and $5.37 billion in equity and debt markets respectively.
- 8.57 am IST Stocks in focus today■ After failed attempts to liquidate Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd, Arun Kumar Jagatramka, promoter and chairman of the delinquent metallurgical coke-maker, is seeking a 20-year lifeline to turn profitable.■ The proposed merger of Tata Steel Ltd’s European steel business and Thyssenkrupp AG to form an equal joint venture is likely to consolidate the European steel sector and may lead to lower costs over time, a report said.■ Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved, which is in race to acquire bankruptcy-bound Ruchi Soya, has sought more information related to the bid submitted by its rival Adani Group and also on appointment of a legal adviser of the resolution professional.■ The government will kick-start its divestment plans for the current financial year with the initial public offering (IPO) of RITES Ltd, which will open for subscription on 20 June.■ The wealth management subsidiary of IIFL Holdings Ltd will raise Rs745.71 crore from a clutch of leading institutional investors.(Harsha Jethmalani/Mint)
- 8.45 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ US stocks fell on Tuesday after President Donald Trump’s latest threat to China increased fears of an impending trade war between the world’s largest economies. Asian stocks edged higher on Wednesday, with major regional markets stemming sharp losses made in the previous session that were caused by elevated fears of a trade war between the US and China.■ The government has decided not to go ahead with Air India sale in an election year and will provide required funds for its operations.■ There could be some relief in store for investors in small savings schemes. The interest rate on small savings schemes, like the popular Public Provident Fund (PPF), is expected to be revised higher, in line with a rise in bond yields.(Harsha Jethmalani/Mint)
First Published: Wed, Jun 20 2018. 09 00 AM IST
