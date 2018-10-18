Soon, your mobile SIM may be authenticated through OTP

According to reports, 50 crore mobile numbers, almost half of those in circulation, are at the risk of disconnection

New Delhi: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) are mulling an alternative mechanism to issue SIM cards through a mobile application using a one time password (OTP).

The Supreme Court recently prohibited the issue of new SIM cards through Aadhaar-based eKYC(know your customer) due to lack of a law.

“In the proposed process, live photograph of the person with latitude, longitude, and time stamp will be captured. The photo of the person’s ID such as Aadhaar card, voter ID, etc., will be captured. The SIM card will be authenticated through OTP and then issued,” a joint statement by the DoT and the UIDAI said on Thursday.

The statement also clarified that those users who had obtained SIM cards on the basis of Aadhaar verification will not face any discontinuation of services. They will also not be required to submit any alternative identification.

However, if anybody wishes to get her/his Aadhaar eKYC replaced by the fresh KYC, he/she may request the service provider for delinking /his/her Aadhaar by submitting alternative proofs of identification. But in any case her/his mobile number will not be disconnected.

The clarification comes amid reports that 50 crore mobile numbers, almost half of the total number in circulation, are at the risk of disconnection because the SIM cards have been procured on the basis of Aadhaar verification.

Calling such news as “completely untrue and imaginary” the statement said that the Supreme Court in its judgement on the Aadhaar case did not direct anywhere that the mobile number issued through Aadhaar eKYC would be disconnected.

“Also, the apex court has asked that UIDAI not to keep authentication log for more than six months. The restriction of not keeping the log beyond six months is on the UIDAI and not on telecom companies,” according to the statement.

Therefore, there is no need for telecom companies or AUAs to delete authentication logs at their end. They are in fact required to keep the logs to resolves consumer grievances, according to Aadhaar regulations . An Authentication User Agency (AUA) is an entity engaged in providing Aadhaar-enabled services.