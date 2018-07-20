NCLAT tells lenders to finalise Bhushan Power bid

NCLAT directed the committee of creditors to finalise a bid for Bhushan Power. Photo:

New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday gave a go-ahead to the lenders’ meeting of debt-ridden Bhushan Power & Steel, directing them to finalise a bid for the company. Vacating its earlier stay, the appellate tribunal has directed the committee of creditors (CoC) for the company to consider resolution plans submitted by three firms: Tata Steel, Liberty House and JSW Steel.

The NCLAT has also directed the CoC to call all the three bidders, along with operational creditors and suspended board of directors of Bhushan Power & Steel, to the meeting.

“The CoC will call for an urgent meeting to take up the resolution plan for discussion and approval,” said a two-member bench headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya. “The resolution professional, after consulting the CoC, will invite operational creditors and all three applicants will remain present on the date of consideration of the resolution plan,” the bench ruled.

The suspended board of directors of Bhushan Power & Steel is also allowed to attend the meeting in which the resolution plan will be considered by the CoC, the NCLAT said in its order.

Earlier, on July 17, the tribunal had stayed the meeting of the CoC when it was about to vote for finalisation of the highest bidder for BPSL.

The tribunal further said that the CoC will place the selected resolution plan before adjudicating authority, which may approve it, but the plan will not come into effect without prior approval of the NCLAT.

During today’s proceedings, resolution professional Mahendra Kumar Khandelwal tendered an unconditional apology to the tribunal for not following its previous orders to allow representatives of operational creditors to attend the meeting.

Moreover, Liberty House has alleged it was not informed about the meeting and on July 11 Khandelwal handed over a 19-page checklist seeking the company’s compliance with Section 29A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The section deals with criteria to disqualify bidders.

Earlier, lending banks had rejected the resolution plan submitted by Liberty House citing delay, following which the UK-based group had moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The NCLT had on April 23 directed the lenders, led by Punjab National Bank, to consider the bid submitted by Liberty House. This order was challenged by Tata Steel, another resolution applicant for Bhushan Power & Steel, before the NCLAT.