DHFL raises nearly Rs11,000 crore via bonds

New Delhi: Housing financier Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) has raised over Rs10,944 crore through public issue of bonds, which had open for subscription in May.

The public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs), which opened on 22 May, had an issue size of Rs3,000 crore with an option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs9,000 crore aggregating up to Rs12,000 crore.

“The NCD public issue committee of the board at its meeting held today...approved the allotment of 10,94,47,863 secured redeemable non-convertible debentures having face value of Rs1,000 each aggregating up to Rs10,94,478.63 lakh to the respective successful applicants in various series under the four different categories,” DHFL said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it will list the NCDs on NSE and BSE.

At 2.40pm, DHFL shares were trading 1.42% down at Rs601.90 on BSE.