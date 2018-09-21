DHFL shares fall 50% on default rumour, drag housing finance stocks as well

DHFL CMD Kapil Wadhwan. At 2pm, DHFL shares were trading 33.18%, or ₹ 202.60, lower at ₹ 408.00. Sensex was down 0.71% at 36,860.35 points.

Mumbai: Shares of housing finance companies came under sharp selling pressure on Friday after Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) slumped over 50% in Friday’s afternoon trade, dragging down other home finance companies as well. Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd slumped 23%, Gruh Finance 15%, LIC Housing Finance Ltd 15% and L&T Housing Finance Ltd 12%.

The realty sector has been under pressure as companies have not able to raise funds due various measures taken by the government to curb black money, like the Real Estate Regulation and Development Act (RERA), demonetisation and the goods and services tax (GST).

Analyst say weak sales—together with rising cost pressure—may have been compounded by negative news flow arising from implementation of RERA and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. A likely further decline in residential real estate prices alongside rising costs will add to pressure on valuations.

Media reports said DHFL had defaulted interest payment on its debt. However, this was denied by DHFL chairman and managing director Kapil Wadhwan, who said the company had ample liquidity of over Rs 10,000 crore, CNBC-TV18 reported.

At 2pm, DHFL shares were trading 33.18%, or ₹ 202.60, lower at ₹ 408.00. Sensex was down 0.71% at 36,860.35 points. Track live updates on the stock markets here.