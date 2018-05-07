IMD issues severe weather alert for north India, Delhi evening schools closed tomorrow

A deadly thunderstorm with winds gusting up to 100 kmph had hit Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh on 2 May, killing over 100 people. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an alert forecasting that several parts of north India could witness thunderstorm and squall on Tuesday with winds gusting up to 50-70 kilometers per hour.

The IMD issued an amber-coloured alert, indicating severe weather, for parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, western Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim and West Bengal. Several parts of these states could witness thunderstorm and squall with winds gusting up to 50-70 kilometers per hour, the alert said.

There are four types of colour codes signifying the level of caution — green (which means no action), yellow (situation to be watched), amber (government agencies to be prepared for severe weather) and red (action needed by the agencies).

The Delhi government today decided to close all evening schools tomorrow following the weather department’s warning about heavy rains and thunderstorm. The government said that all evening schools (second shift which starts from the afternoon) will be shut tomorrow. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by chief secretary Anshu Prakash to review preparedness in the wake of the warning.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) which operates Delhi Metro trains in the national capital and the NCR has decided to exercise extreme caution in running the trains in the wake of the weather department’s warning.

“If the wind speed is reported in the range of 70-90 kmph then train movement will remain normal, but trains will enter with a restricted speed of 40 kmph or less, at platforms on elevated sections of the network. “If the wind speed is reported above 90 kmph then trains will be put on hold at platforms and no train will enter platforms with a speed of more than 15 kmph,” a senior DMRC official told PTI.

A western disturbance runs over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, while there is a cyclonic circulation over northeast Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, and this will bring light to moderate rainfall in north India, Mritunjay Mohapatra, additional Director General, IMD, said.

He, however, said, “The intensity is expected to be less in comparison to the thunderstorm that occurred on 2 May.”

A deadly thunderstorm with winds gusting up to 100 kmph had hit Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh on 2 May, killing over 100 people.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Assam , Meghalaya , Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, west Madhya Pradesh, east Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, coastal and south interior Karnataka and Kerela,” the IMD said in its alert today. A yellow coloured alert has been issued for these states.

Heat wave conditions were also likely at one or two pockets over Vidarbha in Maharashtra, the alert said.