Cabinet approves policy to boost farm exports: Suresh Prabhu

Last Published: Thu, Dec 06 2018. 09 27 PM IST
C. K. Nayank, Reuters
A file photo of union trade minister Suresh Prabhu. Photo: Mint
New Delhi: The government on Thursday approved a policy to boost exports of farm commodities such as tea, coffee, fruits and vegetables, Trade Minister Suresh Prabhu told a news conference.

The policy, approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet, is aimed at helping India step up exports of an array of farm goods but also seeks to avoid ad hoc, knee-jerk policy decisions often aimed at keeping a lid on food inflation.

First Published: Thu, Dec 06 2018. 09 26 PM IST
