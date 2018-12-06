Cabinet approves policy to boost farm exports: Suresh Prabhu
The policy is aimed at helping India step up exports of an array of farm goods but also seeks to avoid ad hoc, knee-jerk policy decisions often aimed at keeping a lid on food inflation
Last Published: Thu, Dec 06 2018. 09 27 PM IST
New Delhi: The government on Thursday approved a policy to boost exports of farm commodities such as tea, coffee, fruits and vegetables, Trade Minister Suresh Prabhu told a news conference.
The policy, approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet, is aimed at helping India step up exports of an array of farm goods but also seeks to avoid ad hoc, knee-jerk policy decisions often aimed at keeping a lid on food inflation.
First Published: Thu, Dec 06 2018. 09 26 PM IST
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- NCLT directs Era Infra RP to admit ICICI Bank as financial creditor
- NHPC to acquire 500 MW Lanco Teesta project for around Rs900 crore
- The return of retro: Casual gamers relive the classics
- Facebook wielded data to reward, punish rivals, emails show
- Cabinet approves policy to boost farm exports: Suresh Prabhu