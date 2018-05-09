Q&A: Interest earned on PF accounts after you leave your job or retire is taxable

Photo: iStock

I left my job in April 2015 but have not withdrawn from my provident fund (PF) account. Will I get interest after 2017-18? Also, will I get interest till age of 58 years?

—Himesh Shah

Any PF account where there is no fresh contribution for 3 years continuously is an inoperative account. Since 2011, inoperative accounts were not earning interest. But Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) rules changed with effect from April 2016, whereby all inoperative accounts were allowed to receive interest till 58 years.

As you left your job in April 2015, your account would have been categorized as inoperative in March 2018 (after 3 years of no PF contribution) and by that time the EPFO rules had changed. Hence, you will continue to receive interest in your account till you attain the age of 58 years.

Also, the interest earned on the PF account post resigning, retirement or end of employment is taxable in the hands of the assessee on an accrual basis. For example, interest earned in FY18 would be taxable. The exemption of interest being taxable is limited to the accumulated balance due and payable to an employee up to the date of retirement or end of employment after continuous service for 5 years or more.

I plan to send by son abroad in 6-7 years for training in shooting. I can save about Rs60,000 every month. Please suggest.

—Nitesh Abhyankar

You should look at optimizing your monthly saving of Rs60,000. The tough part is the costs of these training courses are high. But the good thing is that the need of money will be spread over the training period which could take a few years. You should look at a higher degree of equity exposure in the portfolio as the investment horizon is long, and include debt to ensure availability of funds in the short term if required over the next few years as well as to provide stability to the portfolio. You can start saving via systematic investment plan (SIP) in accrual debt, balanced, large-cap, multi-cap and mid-cap funds. One fund for each category should be enough. Funds like Franklin India Low Duration amd Axis Regular Savings funds are good options in the accrual category. For large-cap funds, consider ICICI Prudential Focused Blue Chip and Kotak Select Focus. In the multi-cap space, Axis Focused 25, Mirae Asset India Equity Fund have done well. In the mid-cap category, Mirae Asset Emerging Blue Chip and Principal Emerging Blue Chip are consistent. In the balanced category, HDFC Balanced and SBI Balanced are good.

Surya Bhatia is managing partner of Asset Managers

Queries and views at mintmoney@livemint.com