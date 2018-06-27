YSR Congress chief Jagan Reddy’s march in Andhra Pradesh completes 200 days

A file photo of YSR Congress Party chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his ongoing ‘Praja Sankalpa Yatra’. Photo: PTI

Hyderabad: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday entered the 200th day of his 3,000-km “Praja Sankalpa Yatra” or walkathon which began last November to tour all the 175 assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. So far, Reddy has completed about 2,440km.

Reddy’s walk is fashioned after his late father and former chief minister of the joint Andhra Pradesh state Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, who came to power in 2004 with the Congress after undertaking a similar political journey. Rajasekhara Reddy then defeated the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which had been in power for nearly a decade.

The YSRCP is banking on Jagan’s padayatra to come to power in the 2019 assembly elections, and the opposition leader has also been able to draw big crowds. In the 2014 elections, of the total 175 seats, the TDP won 102 in an alliance with the BJP which won four seats while the YSRCP took 67. However, 23 of its legislators have defected to the ruling party.

It was the YSRCP’s decision taken during Jagan’s padayatra to push for the special category status (SCS) for AP that changed the political narrative in the state. It also forced the ruling TDP to do the same.

“One of the major things we are doing is to conduct community and caste-wise meetings under the padayatra. The party has also started a backward classes (BC) committee to meet leaders from the BC community as well for the 2019 assembly and parliamentary elections,” said a YSRCP functionary. BCs make up half of AP’s population, and they are thought to be the TDP’s core voter base.

The latest thing, however, is the creation of the party’s 200-plus “lieutenants” or workers who have been tasked with campaigning for the YSRCP online. Jagan Mohan Reddy even had an interaction with the youngsters, who have been trained to create a “digital army” for the YSRCP, said a press release from the opposition party, which plans to use social media platforms to push the party’s campaigns.

“Jagan Mohan Reddy is putting in effort and has no other way to reach out to people. His family believes it will be successful and has followed the same route. It is a good way to contact people and to portray an image that he understands problems at the grassroots level,” said political analyst Palwai Raghavendra Reddy.