Monsoon rains seen at average levels in 2018, says Skymet
Monsoon rains are expected to be 100% of the long-term average, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth
Last Published: Wed, Apr 04 2018. 12 47 PM IST
New Delhi: Monsoon rains in India are expected to be average in 2018, the country’s only private weather forecasting agency said on Wednesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth in the $2 trillion economy, Asia’s third-biggest.
Monsoon rains are expected to be 100% of the long-term average, Skymet said in a Tweet.
India defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 89 cm for the entire four-month season beginning June.
The state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) will come out with its monsoon forecast in mid-April. Reuters
First Published: Wed, Apr 04 2018. 12 45 PM IST
