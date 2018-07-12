Mint Globetrotter Index: Local beer in a restaurant
Here is the cost of a beer in a restaurant across five regions
Last Published: Thu, Jul 12 2018. 10 55 AM IST
The Mint Globetrotter Index compares the cost of 25 essential travel spends for 50 cities across five regions. The data and analysis can be seen on www.livemint.com/globetrotter
Every week, we list the three costliest and cheapest cities in each region for one spend. Today, spend #7: Cost of a cup of local beer in a restaurant.
First Published: Thu, Jul 12 2018. 10 53 AM IST
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Auto component firms are riding the car sales wave with more capex
- Why Q1 results won’t change sentiment for oil stocks
- Why metal stocks are wilting: Slowing China, warring Trump
- Domestic apparel firms can absorb higher costs, provided demand recovery sustains
- IndusInd Bank Q1 results underscore its premium valuation