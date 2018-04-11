RBI imposes Rs3 crore penalty on IDBI Bank
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said that it has imposed a Rs3 crore penalty on IDBI Bank for not following the central bank’s rules on classification of loans.
The state-run bank did not adhere to RBI’s norms on Income Recognition and Asset Classification, it said in a release.
“This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers,” RBI said.
In July 2017, IDBI Bank reported that gross bad loans for fiscal 2016 were Rs6,816.60 crore lower than what the RBI deemed fit.
The banking regulator has mandated banks to disclose divergences that exceed 15% of the reported number.
On 27 February 2018, RBI fined Axis Bank Rs3 crore for failing to follow its rules on classification of loans.
