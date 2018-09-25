8 brand leaders discuss marketing, and more: Live from the HT Newsroom

The first episode of Brand Studio Live will be held on 25 September, with eight top leaders coming together to discuss the latest topics in marketing and branding.

To be webcast live from the HT Newsroom every month, Brand Studio Live gets the brains behind India’s top brands to collaborate over the future of marketing. The inaugural episode features top marketing leaders from brands including SAP, IBM, Oracle, MG Motor, BTVI, and more.

The event will be hosted jointly by HT Brand Studio and DMAasia, and is a part of the Hindustan Times Digital Streams Ltd’s HT Brand Leadership Series, an annual property that will feature content around breakthroughs in marketing.

Tuesday’s episode revolves around customer journeys and how brands are evolving to match the needs of empowered consumers. The hour-long event will be divided into four segments focusing on different sub-topics within a larger theme.

In the first segment, Jodie Sangster, CMO Liaison Lead, IBM Watson, will throw light on innovating customer journey through AI and data-driven personalization.

This will be followed by Pallavi Singh, Head of Marketing at MG Motor India, sharing her views on micro-influencer marketing and building brand advocacy. Krishnan Chatterjee, CCO and Head of Marketing, SAP, will join Pallavi in offering a B2B perspective on influencer marketing, increasing brand advocacy among users, and innovating customer journeys with technology.

The third segment will focus on how brands, creative agencies, and digital marketers, along with publishers, can create omnichannel and frictionless customer experiences. Among the business stalwarts who will be a part of this discussion are Kedar Apte (vice president of marketing, Castrol India), Shams Jasani (Group MD, Isobar South Asia), Prasad Rai (vice president of applications, Oracle), and Megha Tata (COO, BTVI).

The episode will end with Matt Sullivan, managing director of International Echo Awards, examining whether customer-centric campaigns are the ones that are the most successful. Matt will also be outlining some of the key elements of an impactful campaign.

To catch all of this action, tune in to the Hindustan Times Facebook page at 12 noon on September 25.