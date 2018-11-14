Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q2 net profit up 11%
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise reported a standalone net profit of Rs 78.98 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 against Rs 70.90 crore a year ago
New Delhi: major Apollo Hospitals Enterprise on Wednesday reported a 11.39% rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 78.98 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, mainly on account of rise in revenue from operations.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 70.90 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise said in a filing to BSE.
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,090.12 crore during the second quarter. It was Rs 1,813.12 crore for the same period a year ago.
The company’s board on Wednesday approved a scheme of arrangement between Apollo Hospitals Enterprise and Apollo Pharmacies Ltd (APL) and their respective shareholders for the transfer of the front-end retail pharmacy business carried out in the standalone pharmacy segment to APL by way of slump sale, the filing said.
Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise closed at Rs 1,166.15 on the BSE, up 1.82% from its previous close.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
