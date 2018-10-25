Disagreement over seat-sharing in Congress-led grand alliance in Telangana

Polls in the state were advanced by six months after the then CM and TRS chief K.C. Rao dissolved the assembly on 6 September. AFP

Hyderabad: Seat-sharing plans between the newly formed Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) and the Congress within the grand alliance have hit a hurdle, with the TJS seeking more seats than what is on offer.

Senior TJS leaders said the party wants at least 12 seats but that the Congress is ready to give just eight, with four of them in Hyderabad which are “as good as lost”.

“We had earlier asked for 17 seats representing all the parliamentary constituencies, but we came down to 12. However, the Congress was not willing to accept even that. They offered us eight, out of which four are in Hyderabad (where TJS is weak) and are as good as lost. This means we get only four places where we can put up a fight,” said a senior TJS leader who did not want to be quoted.

A meeting last week between the Congress and TJS president Prof M. Kodandaram was not fruitful, the leader mentioned above said. “Whenever we ask for certain constituencies, Congress leaders say that our chances of winning are low or that we don’t have a candidate from a specific community who can contest. The party is new, but we have been building our strength and have committees in all constituencies,” said the TJS leader.

Kodandaram said he is likely to meet senior Congress leaders in the coming days, but refused to give details.

With elections less than a month-and-a-half away, the Congress-led alliance, which also includes the Telugu Desam Party and the Communist Party of India, will have to resolve matters soon.

Elections in Telangana are to be held on 7 December and the results will be announced on 11 December along with the results of four other states. The elections in Telangana were advanced by six months after then chief minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao dissolved the assembly on 6 September, citing “political fragility”. The TJS was formed earlier this year as the political arm of the Telangana Joint Action Committee, which spearheaded the separate statehood agitation from the end of 2009 to 2014, when statehood was granted.

A senior Congress leader, who did not want to be named, said that his party can give between 20 and 25 seats to the three alliance partners and said the numbers will be finalized only in the first week of November. “We are talking to our partners to sort out issues,” he said.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee secretary M. Vikram Goud, however, said that matters are being discussed and that there are no problems between the alliance partners. “Discussions are on and these things will be sorted out very soon,” he said.

Political analyst Palwai Raghavendra Reddy said that the alliance is likely to go through only if Kodandaram gets better positioning. “There are rumours that he will be offered the deputy chief minister’s post, but this might be an opportunity for him to bargain for the chief minister’s post, as he has credibility. The debate is about what the TJS will bend for finally,” he said.