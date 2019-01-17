SC relaxes stringent restrictions on Maharashtra dance bars

The Supreme Court had lifted the ban on dance bars in 2015

New Delhi: Noting that there could not be a complete prohibition on dance bars in Maharashtra, the Supreme Court on Thursday relaxed stringent conditions imposed by the state government. No licence has been granted by the state government since 2005.

A bench headed by Justice A.K. Sikri upheld the 2016 law but diluted it by doing away with restrictions like the requirement of a partition between the performance area and the bar area, and ban on serving alcohol in the dance stage area.

The court also struck down a condition by which dance bars could not operate within a radius of 1 km from an educational institution or a place of religious importance as unreasonable.

It, however, stuck to its earlier decision of allowing dance bars to operate between 6 pm and 11:30 pm and not allowing installation of CCTV cameras inside dance bars, as it violated privacy. Giving tips to dancers was also allowed with a restriction on showering of money.

The court was ruling on a batch of pleas by restaurant and hotel owners, including one by the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (IHRA), challenging the Maharashtra government’s law prohibiting dances in hotels, restaurants and bars, and imposing fresh restrictions on licensing and functioning of dance bars.

The law in question is the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (working therein) Act, 2016 (and separate rules).

One of the petitioners, IHRA, had claimed that the law was constitutionally flawed as it violated fundamental rights of bars to conduct their business.

The association had also claimed that the law circumvented several orders of the Supreme Court, which ruled that bars could host dances, as long as they were not obscene. The petition said that the new law, in effect, had banned any dance performance, going against the apex court ruling of 2013, which said that complete prohibition of dance bars was not valid.

Some of the other provisions that were challenged included the ban on passing on any currency, coins or money to the dancers, placing a non-transparent partition between the dancers and the bar area, ban on serving alcohol in the dance stage area, closing of dance bars by 11.30 pm, and the condition that the dancers be contractually employed with a monthly salary.

Conditions mandated by the Maharashtra government, which included placing CCTV cameras in all public spaces of bars and restaurants were also the subject matter of challenge in so far as they were in violation of the right to privacy.

The Supreme Court had lifted the ban on dance bars in 2015 and paved the way for these bars to secure licences with the caveat that the performances could not be obscene.