Kerala braces for more rain, three districts on red alert
Kerala could witness another round of extremely heavy rainfall over 5-8 October
Bengaluru: Kerala, limping back from devastating floods in August, could witness another round of extremely heavy rainfall over 5-8 October.
The state government on Wednesday issued a red alert in three districts, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad. A lower level of alert has been issued for most other districts.
The India Meteorological Department has predicted a low pressure area over south-east Arabian Sea around 6 October, which could intensify into a depression and move north-westward in the subsequent 48 hours.
“Heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) to very heavy rainfall (12-20 cm) is most likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala on 3-6 October and extremely heavy rainfall (above 24 cm) is most likely to occur in one or two places. From 6 October onwards the public may expect heavy rainfall,” said the Kerala disaster management cell in a statement.
“There is no need to panic, but caution is advised,” said Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, listing in a press meet on Wednesday evening a series of precautionary measures taken. Vijayan held an urgent meeting of top officials to assess the developments.
The state has banned fishermen from going out to sea and asked district collectors to be ready with resources to open relief camps if needed.
Vijayan also asked locals and tourists to keep away from travelling to hilly areas, especially Munnar in Idukki district, which is seeing a surge in tourists for a once-in-12-years blooming of the flower Neelakurinji.
“We advise people to exercise caution over 5-8 October as exceptionally heavy rain is likely to be accompanied by squall. The threat of localised flash flooding, landslides and overflowing rivers and dams looms,” said private weather forecasting agency Skymet on its website.
The IMD has also predicted heavy rain this week in coastal and Malnad districts of neighbouring Karnataka, and scattered rain in certain other parts of the state.
Sharan Poovanna contributed to the story
