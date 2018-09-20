 Comply with rules by end-2018 or face sanctions, EU tells Facebook - Livemint
Comply with rules by end-2018 or face sanctions, EU tells Facebook

It is now time for action and no more promises, says European Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova

Last Published: Thu, Sep 20 2018. 03 21 PM IST
Reuters
Facebook has come under fire from regulators recently over alleged data breach. Photo: AFP
Brussels: Europe’s justice chief gave US social media giant Facebook until the end of the year to comply with EU consumer rules or face sanctions.

European Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova also said on Thursday that Airbnb had made the necessary changes after being told to do so three months ago, confirming a Reuters story on Wednesday.

“My patience has reached its limit. While Facebook assured me to finally adapt any remaining misleading terms of services by December, this has been ongoing for too long,” Jourova said in a statement. “It is now time for action and no more promises. If the changes are not fully implemented by the end of the year, I call on consumer authorities to act swiftly and sanction the company,” she said.

Jourova had in February told the company and other social media platforms to toe the line.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

