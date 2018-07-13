Apple’s MacBook Pro line-up updated with 8th generation Intel Core i9 processor

Apart from the MacBook Pro, MacOS Mojave is expected to hit the market by this fall

Apple updated its MacBook Pro models with faster performance and new features on Thursday, which the company claims is “the most advanced Mac notebook ever”.

The hardware upgrades have been optimised in the newer MacBook Pro models for performing tasks like complex simulations, creating multi-track audio projects, advanced image processing and film editing.

The 15-inch MacBook Pro model will now be powered with 8th-generation Intel Core i7 and i9 processors with six cores for up to 70% faster performance. The 13-inch model will be powered with quad-core Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, which will make it twice as fast as the outgoing model. Both models will now come with the Touch Bar feature.

Other features include Radeon Pro graphics, a large Force Touch trackpad, Touch ID, dynamic stereo speakers, a quiet Apple-designed cooling system, and Thunderbolt 3 for data transfer, charging and connecting up to two 5K displays or four external GPUs and a quieter keyboard.

Leather sleeves for the MacBook will now be available in black for the first time apart from Saddle Brown and Midnight Blue.

Starting at Rs149,900 (13-inch) and Rs199,900 (15-inch), MacBook Pro models with Touch Bar will be available in select Apple authorised resellers later this month.

Apart from the MacBook Pro, MacOS will also get an overhaul from the outgoing High Sierra. Apple stated that MacOS Mojave will be rolled out this fall. New features of Mojave include a new Dark Mode, a Stacks feature which will organise messy desktops by automatically stacking files into neat groups, and an improved version of FaceTime with support for group calling.