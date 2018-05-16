 Infosys sets up blockchain-based trade finance network with 7 Indian banks - Livemint
Infosys sets up blockchain-based trade finance network with 7 Indian banks

Infosys says it has formed a blockchain-based trade finance network in partnership with 7 private-sector banks, to raise efficiency in the banking sector and strengthen its product offerings
Last Published: Wed, May 16 2018. 04 00 PM IST
Sankalp Phartiyal, Devidutta Tripathy, Reuters
Infosys, whose Finacle software is used by the majority of Indian banks, is also in talks to sign up more domestic and foreign banks to the network. Photo: Mint
Mumbai: Infosys Ltd has formed a blockchain-based trade finance network in partnership with seven private-sector banks, to raise efficiency in the banking sector and strengthen its product offerings.

India’s second-biggest software services exporter, whose Finacle software is used by the majority of Indian banks, is also in talks to sign up more domestic and foreign banks to the network, a senior company executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

Sanat Rao, chief business officer at Finacle, said banks currently testing the blockchain-based trade finance network include ICICI Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

“We’re in a very advanced discussions in Australia with a consortium of banks and I think you’ll see more announcements,” Rao said.

First Published: Wed, May 16 2018. 04 00 PM IST
Topics: Infosys blockchain technology Finacle software trade finance network private-sector banks

