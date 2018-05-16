Infosys sets up blockchain-based trade finance network with 7 Indian banks
Mumbai: Infosys Ltd has formed a blockchain-based trade finance network in partnership with seven private-sector banks, to raise efficiency in the banking sector and strengthen its product offerings.
India’s second-biggest software services exporter, whose Finacle software is used by the majority of Indian banks, is also in talks to sign up more domestic and foreign banks to the network, a senior company executive told Reuters on Wednesday.
Sanat Rao, chief business officer at Finacle, said banks currently testing the blockchain-based trade finance network include ICICI Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
“We’re in a very advanced discussions in Australia with a consortium of banks and I think you’ll see more announcements,” Rao said.
