Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade flat, SBI shares down 1% ahead of Q4 earnings
BSE Sensex trades marginally lower, while the Nifty 50 trades near 10,500. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Tue, May 22 2018. 09 34 AM IST
Highlights
- 9.33 am ISTSBI shares fall 1% ahead of Q4 earnings
- 9.30 am ISTDLF shares dives 4% as Q4 income declines
- 9.27 am ISTMarket updates: Sensex, Nifty open flat
- 9.23 am ISTRupee opens higher against US dollar
- 9.20 am ISTAsian shares edge down
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded flat on Tuesday following mixed cues from global markets and over political uncertainty in Karnataka amid fourth quarter earnings. Asian markets were subdued early on Tuesday despite gains seen on Wall Street on the back of an apparent cooling in recent US-China trade tensions. The Indian rupee on Tuesday strengthened marginally against the US dollar, tracking gains in Asian currencies. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.30 am IST DLF shares dives 4% as Q4 income declinesDLF Ltd shares fell 4% to Rs185 after the company reported weaker earnings. DLF’s total income fell by 26.5% to Rs1,845.92 crore from the same period year ago. The developer’s revenue from operations declined by 38% to Rs1,377.6 crore from Rs2,225.18 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal. Its profit rose 70.5% to Rs243.26 crore.
- 9.23 am IST Rupee opens higher against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Tuesday strengthened marginally against the US dollar, tracking gains in Asian currencies. The home currency was trading at 67.99 against the US dollar, up 0.16% from its previous close of 68.12. The currency opened at 68.07 a dollar. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.824%, up from its Monday’s close of 7.807%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
- 9.20 am IST Asian shares edge downAsian shares skidded on Tuesday as a strong dollar sapped demand for emerging market assets while surging oil prices stoked concerns about a flare-up in inflation and faster US interest rate increases.Japan’s Nikkei was mostly flat. Chinese shares opened in the red with the blue-chip CSI300 off 0.7%. Liquidity was relatively thin due to holidays in South Korea and Hong Kong. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was just a shade higher at 568.4 points. (Reuters)
First Published: Tue, May 22 2018. 09 30 AM IST