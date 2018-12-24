Max India to sell stake in Max Healthcare to Radiant, KKR

Max India shares fell as much as 3.7% to Rs 81.30 per share, after rising 3.43% to Rs 87.35 per share. Photo: Hindustan Times

Healthcare company Max India Ltd said on Monday it will sell a stake in its healthcare services joint venture Max Healthcare Institute Ltd to Radiant Life Care Pvt Ltd and global investment firm KKR.

Max India shares fell as much as 3.7% to Rs 81.30 per share, after rising 3.43% to Rs 87.35 per share.

The deal includes Radiant Life’s purchase of a 49.7 percent stake in Max Healthcare from South Africa-based hospital operator Life Healthcare International Proprietary Ltd.