Max India to sell stake in Max Healthcare to Radiant, KKR
Last Published: Mon, Dec 24 2018. 03 14 PM IST
Healthcare company Max India Ltd said on Monday it will sell a stake in its healthcare services joint venture Max Healthcare Institute Ltd to Radiant Life Care Pvt Ltd and global investment firm KKR.
Max India shares fell as much as 3.7% to Rs 81.30 per share, after rising 3.43% to Rs 87.35 per share.
The deal includes Radiant Life’s purchase of a 49.7 percent stake in Max Healthcare from South Africa-based hospital operator Life Healthcare International Proprietary Ltd.
First Published: Mon, Dec 24 2018. 03 11 PM IST
