Hero MotoSports team to take part in Desert Storm 2018

The Hero MotoSports team put its best-ever performance at the Dakar Rally this year. Photo: Hero MotoSports

New Delhi: Following its best-ever performance at the toughest rally in the world—Dakar Rally—this year, Hero MotoSports team is taking part in its first domestic race of this season—the Desert Storm 2018.

Hero MotoSports Team Rally—the rally-racing division of the world’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Ltd—will participate in the Desert Storm with its star India rider and three-time winner C.S. Santosh leading the charge.

This will be Hero MotoSports’ third domestic rally, following the Desert Storm and BAJA India in 2017.

The Desert Storm 2018 will mark the debut of the Hero 450 RR bike on the national racing scene. The bike has already delivered an impressive performance at the Dakar earlier this year. The Hero MotoSports team’s sole rider, C.S. Santosh will start as the favourite and look to add to his tally of victories here.

In the 2017 edition of the Desert Storm, Santosh had suffered a back injury that rendered him out of action for three months. This year, the team is hoping to bring home a solid performance without any accidents or mishaps.

The Desert Storm 2018 will be conducted from 17-23 March. Following the ceremonial flag-off in Noida, the rally will move to Bikaner for its first stage on 19 March and then travel to Jaisalmer, where it will spend four days before concluding on 23 March.

The Desert Storm will challenge the riders with a distance of about 1700km in and around the famous deserts of Bikaner and Jaisalmer.