Lagos slightly cheaper than Delhi, Beau Bassin twice as expensive

Photo: Reuters

Our set of ‘Others’ comprises of seven cities that is spread across Africa, Middle East and the Indian Ocean. However, it is by no means, a homogenous set by either look and feel, or by the wallet.

At one end, there’s Lagos, a city in Nigeria, whose index value is a shade below Delhi. There’s also Cairo in Egypt. At the other end, there’s Beau Bassin, a Mauritius town famous for its beaches and tax-haven activity—whose index value is nearly twice that of Delhi. At that same deep end, there’s also Dubai in the Middle East, which is also approaching index values that is comparable to the bottom half of Europe.

In general, homestays are not a thriving deal in this set. In our overall set of 50 cities, there are only five cities where Airbnb doesn’t have its presence. Three of them are in this ‘others’ grouping: Beau Bassin, Victoria (Seychelles) and Lagos. And in Dubai, the average Airbnb tariff is 2.4 times the average tariff for a three-star hotel—one of the rare instances where this is the case; the next highest tariff is Rio de Janeiro, which is 1.3 times.

Lagos derives its relatively low index value by virtue of being the cheapest in shopping—nearly half of Dubai in the chosen items and discounting the range comparison—and being cheap in select market items. On market items, Cairo is the cheapest in this set: 34% less than even Lagos.

In the middle of these two extremes lies Cape Town. Known for its adventure activities, the South African city of Cape Town is ranked 17 in our overall set and has an index value that is 57% above Delhi, largely because it is relatively more expensive in terms of shopping.