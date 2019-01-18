Master chefs in Mumbai

Marco Pierre White.

Mumbai is gearing up for a weekend with the stars, except this time they are all of the culinary kind. The city will host the fourth edition of the World On A Plate festival, 19-20 January, headlined by legendary chef Marco Pierre White, who will curate dinners as well as reveal the secrets behind one of his classic creations, the wild mushroom risotto. White will judge pop-ups presented by some of the city’s best restaurants and present awards including those for the best food blogger and food photographer of the year. Guests at the festival can sample the city’s best—a range of cuisines in the special menus curated by fine dining restaurants like Arth, Xico, Yuuka, Out of The Blue, The Sassy Spoon and Boteco as well as smaller app-based delivery only brands; a dessert corner featuring home-grown as well as international brands like Pappa Roti and Bono Boutique Ice Cream and a craft beer section dedicated to Indian microbreweries.The event will also see a series of cooking demonstrations by some of the biggest names in Indian food including chefs Ranveer Brar, Sarah Todd, Vicky Ratnani and Saransh Goila.

Lobster and vegetable ravioli from the Georges Blanc restaurant.

And the best part is that they are not the only stars in town. For those who swear by the culinary standards set by the French, this weekend The Oberoi, Mumbai has put together a selection of food and wines curated by chefs of one of Europe’s most respected brands. Georges Blanc has been a name to reckon with over the last six decades and his eponymous restaurant is an institution in its own right. Two of his executive chefs, Oliver Chardigny and Florent Maréchau, will be in Mumbai over the next few days and will present some of Blanc’s signature dishes across tasting menus as well as a grand gala dinner. Expect the best of French produce showcased in dishes like Scallop Carpaccio with caviar and saffron sauce.

World On A Plate Season 4 will be held at St Regis hotel and the High Street Phoenix mall, Lower Parel on 19-20 January. Tickets are available on Worldonaplate.in and Bookmyshow.com. Chef Georges Blanc’s Dégustation menus are available at Vetro at The Oberoi, Mumbai till 20 January.