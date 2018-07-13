Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days to take on Amazon Prime Day sale from July 16

The sale will see “Blockbuster Deals,” which will be refreshed every 8 hours and “Rush Hour Deals,” which will take place from 4 pm to 6 pm

Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart is set to take on Amazon’s Prime Day sale. The Flipkart Big Shopping Days will start from July 16 at 4 pm and will go on for 80 hours till July 19. Discounts will be offered on categories ranging from smartphones, electronics and TV appliances to fashion and home appliances. To avail the sale, make sure you’ve registered beforehand and have your address and payment details filled in.

The sale will see “Blockbuster Deals,” which will be refreshed every 8 hours and “Rush Hour Deals,” which will take place from 4 pm to 6 pm. For additional discounts, SBI is providing a 10% instant discount to its credit card users. Bajaj Finserv is also providing a “No Cost EMI” to make shopping more affordable.

This will be a good time for people who wish to buy smartphones that are available exclusively through Flipkart. Google Pixel 2 will be available at Rs42,999 during the sale and smartphones from Samsung, Vivo and Apple will all have offers. There will also be direct discount deals on the Panasonic P95 at Rs 3,999, Honor 9i with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage at Rs 14,999.

Other gadgets, like the Acer Predator, Google Home, Google Chromecast, Apple Watch Series 3 and the 6th generation iPad will all have discounted rates.

For fashion and lifestyle brands, there will also be “Flash Fashion Hours” at 4 pm, 8 am and midnight.

Some products will also have “Buy 2, Get 10% Extra” and “Buy 3, Get 15% Extra” offers. You can stack the discounts up to get the best out of the sale.