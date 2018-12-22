Ford recalls 874,000 pickups in US, Canada on fire risk

Photo: Reuters

New York: Ford is recalling 874,000 of its best-selling F-series pickup trucks due to fire risk from the engine block heater system, the company announced Friday.

The problem occurs when there is corrosion in a connector in the engine block heater, which is used in trucks to keep engines warm on cold days. Corrosion can make the system inoperable, or cause a short circuit, the company said.

Ford said it is aware of three fires due to the defect, with one incident leading to minor damage. The company said the problem is not thought to have caused any injuries.

“Dealers will inspect the engine block heater cable and replace it if it is damaged or corroded,” the company said.

“If there are no signs of damage or corrosion, dealers will apply dielectric grease to the splice connector and reconnect.”

The recall affects F-150 trucks from 2015-2019 built at plants in Michigan and Missouri and 2017-2019 F-series Super Duty vehicles built in Kentucky and Ohio.

Slightly over half the vehicles are in Canada, with the remainder coming from the United States.

