Railway Board gives in-principle approval to Rs55,000 crore Mumbai sub-urban rail project
150 kilometers of additional suburban network is being planned at a cost of over Rs 40,000 crore, including elevated corridors on some sections
New Delhi: Indian Railways’ apex body Railway Board has given in-principle approval to Rs 55,000 crore Mumbai suburban railway project. It involves addition of 90 km double line tracks to the present around 450 km of network and 150 km of additional suburban network.
A senior railway official on condition of anonymity said, “Railway Board last week gave in principle-approval to the project and so did Maharashtra government.” He added that the project would now go to Niti Aayog and ministry of finance for their approvals before a final Union Cabinet nod. The government wants to clear the project before March 2019 as it was a Budget promise.
In February, finance minister Arun Jaitley while presenting the Union Budget 2018-19 had said Mumbai’s transport system, the lifeline of the city, is being expanded and augmented to add 90 kilometers of double line tracks at a cost of over Rs11,000 crore. 150 kilometers of additional suburban network is being planned at a cost of over Rs40,000 crore, including elevated corridors on some sections.
