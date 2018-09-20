Govt appoints 14 executive directors in state-run banks

The appointments will fill up vacancies in banks like Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India and Punjab National Bank among others. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: A day after appointing chiefs at 10 state-run banks, the government on Thursday appointed 14 bankers as executive directors.

With this, the government has completed the exercise of appointing the top management at state-run banks, empowering these institutions to take effective decisions to curb their bad debts and stem their losses.

Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar said in a tweet that these appointments will take care of any vacancies arising till March 2019.

“Focus to be now on competency-mapping capacity building and visionary leadership of senior & middle management,” he said.

The appointments will fill up vacancies in banks like Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India and Punjab National Bank among others.