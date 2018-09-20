Govt appoints 14 executive directors in state-run banks
The appointments will take care of any vacancies arising till March 2019, says financial services secretary Rajiv Kumar
Last Published: Thu, Sep 20 2018. 07 55 PM IST
New Delhi: A day after appointing chiefs at 10 state-run banks, the government on Thursday appointed 14 bankers as executive directors.
With this, the government has completed the exercise of appointing the top management at state-run banks, empowering these institutions to take effective decisions to curb their bad debts and stem their losses.
Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar said in a tweet that these appointments will take care of any vacancies arising till March 2019.
“Focus to be now on competency-mapping capacity building and visionary leadership of senior & middle management,” he said.
The appointments will fill up vacancies in banks like Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India and Punjab National Bank among others.
First Published: Thu, Sep 20 2018. 07 53 PM IST
More From Industry »
- 79% merchants tapping social media platforms to access large consumer base: report
- Launching EVs in India not a viable business case right now: Mercedes
- ‘SBI not the right candidate to take over more banks’
- Thyssenkrupp to keep on implementing steel JV with Tata Steel: CEO
- India Post invites proposal for consultancy on setting up insurance arm
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Pidilite’s shares hold their ground despite weak rupee and rising crude
- Automobile sector shares trip on rising risks to earnings growth
- Steel companies are taking a shine to their home market
- Investments in HDFC AMC shares are subject to regulatory risks
- Spot electricity prices: Seasonal spikes becoming structural issue