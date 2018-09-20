 Govt appoints 14 executive directors in state-run banks - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Industry

Govt appoints 14 executive directors in state-run banks

The appointments will take care of any vacancies arising till March 2019, says financial services secretary Rajiv Kumar

Last Published: Thu, Sep 20 2018. 07 55 PM IST
Remya Nair
The appointments will fill up vacancies in banks like Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India and Punjab National Bank among others. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
The appointments will fill up vacancies in banks like Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India and Punjab National Bank among others. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: A day after appointing chiefs at 10 state-run banks, the government on Thursday appointed 14 bankers as executive directors.

With this, the government has completed the exercise of appointing the top management at state-run banks, empowering these institutions to take effective decisions to curb their bad debts and stem their losses.

Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar said in a tweet that these appointments will take care of any vacancies arising till March 2019.

“Focus to be now on competency-mapping capacity building and visionary leadership of senior & middle management,” he said.

The appointments will fill up vacancies in banks like Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India and Punjab National Bank among others.

First Published: Thu, Sep 20 2018. 07 53 PM IST
Topics: bank executive directors Rajiv Kumar Bank of Baroda Union Bank of India Punjab National Bank

More From Industry »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »