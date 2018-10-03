Auto firms tweak forex hedging to protect margins amid rupee slide

Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Mumbai: The sharp fall in the rupee against the dollar and other currencies in September has forced auto makers and their vendors to review hedging strategies and exposure to foreign currencies to lessen any impact on their financials.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s largest car maker, has initiated certain cost-saving measures to cope with the rupee’s depreciation against the dollar, in addition to “corrective measures” in its hedging strategy to offset the rupee’s fall against the yen, chief financial officer Ajay Seth told Mint.

“(The) dollar-rupee (equation) is a concern. One was anticipating (the) rupee to be at 70 to a dollar, but given global factors, there is a lot of uncertainty,” he said. “We are resorting to cost-saving measures to compensate for this...as much as we can.”

The rupee has fallen nearly 12% against the dollar for the year to date, while it weakened about 11% against the yen, showed data from Bloomberg.

Maruti’s foreign currency exposure is about 5% of net sales, Seth said in an analyst call on 26 July. He said the largest forex exposure is on the yen due to royalty payments to parent, Suzuki Motor Corp., in addition to imports from Japan, followed by the dollar at 18%-20% of imports and a “small balance” comprising the euro.

A 1% gain in the yen versus the rupee leads to a 0.7% drop in Maruti Suzuki’s earnings per share, Deutsche Bank said in an early September note, as it cut profit forecasts for FY19-21 by as much as 5%.

A weaker rupee hurts both automobile and component makers in India as they are importers of primary raw materials such as steel, aluminium and crude oil, which have dollar-denominated prices.

For the year so far, Brent crude has gained 23.7%, while steel prices (in rupee terms) have risen 6.22% to ₹44,676 per metric tonne. Aluminum prices, on the other hand, have risen 3.15% to ₹1,48,581.38 per metric tonne. The rupee’s fall has exacerbated matters because in dollar terms, prices of these two metals have fallen 1.31% and 9.22% respectively.

While Maruti “is good” on direct forex exposure with regard to component imports and royalty payments, there is “substantial” indirect exposure owing to pass-through by vendors, Seth said.

Maruti makes payments to vendors in a given quarter based on the average exchange rates in the previous quarter. Therefore, the falling rupee will remain “an area of concern” as it will have an impact on the company’s quarterly earnings, Seth said in the call.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd, the country’s top two-wheeler maker, will need to increase its foreign currency hedging to protect against the slide in the rupee, said a senior executive, on condition of anonymity.

“Hero’s exports are under 3% of revenue, while imports are similar to industry levels, and do not offset rising import costs. The net impact (of a depreciating rupee) will be negative,” said the executive. “Under these circumstances, more than 75-80% of forex exposure should be covered, from 60-70% to 75-80%,” the executive added.

Ashutosh Tiwari, head of research at Equirus Securities, estimates dollar-denominated imports for most two-wheeler makers in India at 9-10% of total raw material costs.

“Margins of auto makers dependent on the domestic market (such as Hero MotoCorp) will definitely come under pressure in the next few quarters as pricing power is quite limited owing to increased competition,” he said.

A spokesman for Hero MotoCorp did not respond to queries till press time.

Parts maker Minda Industries Ltd, a net importer, has also increased hedging cover on short-term forex exposure to 60% from 50% for November, and to 35% from 30% for December, said Tripurari Kumar, deputy general manager, finance.

“Even as commodity prices have corrected slightly in recent months, the sharp INR depreciation is an additional headwind that will play out over the next one-two quarters, as typically such cost increases hit OEMs with a lag,” Arya Sen and Ranjeet Jaiswal, analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd said in a 21 September note.

However, Hero MotoCorp believes prices can be raised to offset the increase in commodity prices so far, said chief financial officer Niranjan Gupta during an analyst call on 25 July. Product prices will be raised by up to Rs 900 from Wednesday, adding to an increase of up to Rs 625 in April.

“When we talk of the prospective price increases in future, that should make up for the increase that has happened so far”, Gupta said, adding he expects commodity prices to stabilise from the September quarter.

Kumar at Minda said the company has passed on half of the increase in import costs to customers. He said 30% of the increase is negotiated with suppliers in March every year while the remaining 20% is protected under a long-term contract.

He said Minda has decided to meet suppliers to negotiate and minimise the impact on the 30% rise.

Tiwari at Equirus expects auto makers to keep their vendors under pressure, which will hurt their margins.