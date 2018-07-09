Xiaomi 4th Mi anniversary sale: Grab these Redmi smartphones at a discount

The biggest attraction of the Mi sale is the Rs 4 flash sale under which Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2, Mi Band 2, Redmi Y1 and 55-inch Mi LED Smart TV 4 will be sold to a handful of lucky customers at just Rs 4 at 4 pm on 10, 11 and 12 July.

To celebrate its fourth anniversary in India, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is coming out with exciting offers for its smartphones like Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2, Mi Band 2 and Redmi Y1. The annual Mi sale will be available on Mi.com website on 10 July till 12 July. Here is how to make the best of Xiaomi 4th Mi anniversary sale.

Mi flash sale:

Blink and miss deals:

If you miss the flash sales at 4 pm, you can get deals at 6 pm where a combo of Redmi Note 5 and Mi VR Play 2 will be sold for Rs 9,999 instead of the original price of Rs 11,298. Redmi Y1 and Mi Bluetooth headset can be bought for Rs 8,999 while Mi Air Purifier 2 along with its filter will be available for Rs 8,999.

Mi Body Composition Scale and Mi Band 2 will be available for Rs 1,999, down from Rs 3,798. Redmi pocket speaker and earphones set, 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i with Mi Rollerball Pen will also be part of the sale. However, only 200 units of the products will be sold under the offer.

Mi offers at 12 pm

Mi LED Smart TV for Rs 13,999 and Redmi Note 5 Pro for Rs 14,999 will be sold under the 12 pm blockbuster offer.

Mi special anniversary sales

Xiaomi is also giving a number of its smartphones at special discounts. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 mobile phone will be sold for Rs 27,999, at a discount of Rs 2,000. On Mi Max 2 phones, there is a discount of Rs 1,000. There are also discounts on Mi Earphones, Mi Band 2, and the combo of Mi Band HRX Edition and Mi Band Strap Blue among others.

Mi coupons

Mi coupons, worth Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200, and Rs 500, will be available for customers from 10 am throughout the Mi anniversary sale for purchase of accessories with a minimum transaction value of Rs 600. Xiaomi is also coming up with an exchange offer.