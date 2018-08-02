HDFC hikes lending rate by 0.20 percentage points

On Thursday, HDFC shares fell 1.9% to ₹ 1,932.65 apiece on the BSE. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Mumbai: Housing Development and Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC) today hiked its its lending rates by 0.20 percentage points, a day after the Reserve Bank of India raised its policy rate for the second time in as many months. “HDFC has increased its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR), on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 20 basis points, with effect from August 1, 2018,” it said in a regulatory filing.

For women borrowers, loans up to ₹ 30 lakh will be available at 8.70% interest rate and above ₹ 30 lakh at 8.8%. For other customers, the rate will be 5 basis points extra.

In its third bimonthly monetary policy statement for 2018-19, RBI increased the short term lending rate by 25 basis points to 6.50% on inflationary concerns.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

On Thursday, HDFC shares fell 1.9% to ₹ 1,932.65 apiece on the BSE.