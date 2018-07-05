Ikea gives its first store in India a local touch

Ikea has about 7,500 products on sale, including items such as frying pans and plastic tiffin boxes. Kumar/Mint

Hyderabad: The Ikea store to open later this month in Hyderabad, the country’s first, will offer a mix of its famed Scandinavian design with an Indian touch.

The Swedish home furnishing giant, with about 7,500 items on sale, has included household items like frying pans and plastic tiffin boxes, additions made based on feedback the company has received from Indians over the last few years.

One example is the omission of knives in the 12-piece steel cutlery set that the store will be offering for ₹179. This was done not only to keep costs down but because the company was told knives weren’t used much at Indian dinner tables.

“We did nearly a 1,000 plus home visits and asked consumers what they need and what they don’t need. And it was very clear that they had no use for so many knives in the cutlery set, so we took them off to make it more affordable. Now you have the teaspoon, fork and the table spoon. For those who want knives, we sell them separately,” explained John Achillea, manager of Ikea’s upcoming store in Hyderabad, which opens on 19 July.

It has also frying pans (at different prices based on sizes) on sale, which Achillea said is something that the Swedish home furnishing giant does not sell otherwise.

“When we open the store, we will hear directly from the customers. It is about adding relevant products to our range,” Achillea told Mint, after giving the media in Hyderabad a ‘sneak peek’. The upcoming store, which is being set up over an area of 400,000 square feet in Hyderabad’s Hitech City, will have a wide range of products with competitive pricing, a thousand of which are priced under ₹2,000.

Conducting a tour of the store on Thursday, Achillea said that customers also have the option to customize their purchases from products depending on their need. For example, one can buy only the cabinet, covers and other parts of a modular kitchen instead of the whole thing.

“We are also giving a 10-year guarantee on our kitchen sets,” he added.

The new store also has a place to take care of babies while parents are shopping. It also has a massive 1,000-seater cafeteria where customers can relish both Swedish and Indian cuisines.