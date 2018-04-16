 NCLT admits ICICI Bank’s bankruptcy petition against Essar Power Jharkhand - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Industry

NCLT admits ICICI Bank’s bankruptcy petition against Essar Power Jharkhand

Essar Power Jharkhand has not contested ICICI Bank’s bankruptcy petition filed under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
Last Published: Mon, Apr 16 2018. 08 48 PM IST
Aditi Singh
As on 15 December 2017, Essar Power Jharkhand’s dues including principal and interest was over Rs3,468 crore. Photo: Bloomberg
As on 15 December 2017, Essar Power Jharkhand’s dues including principal and interest was over Rs3,468 crore. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has admitted ICICI Bank Ltd’s insolvency petition against Essar Power Jharkhand Ltd for defaulting on more than Rs3,033 crore.

“We are satisfied that a default has occurred... Thus, the application warrants admission,” a 14-page order by the NCLT principal bench in New Delhi read.

The bench headed by president M.M. Kumar, through its 5 April order, also imposed a moratorium in terms of Section 14 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, including a prohibition on any transfer or alienation of the company’s assets. Huzefa Fakhri Sitabkhan has been appointed as the interim resolution professional (IRP).

As on 15 December 2017, Essar Power Jharkhand’s dues including principal and interest was over Rs3,468 crore.

Once a plea to initiate insolvency proceedings is admitted, the IRP must submit a debt resolution plan to the tribunal for its approval in 180 days, which may be extended to 270 days.

Essar Power Jharkhand has not contested the insolvency petition filed under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

ICICI Bank had moved the NCLT against Essar Power Jharkhand on 9 January.

Essar Power Jharkhand features in the 28 August 2017 directive by the Reserve Bank of India directing action against defaulters.

First Published: Mon, Apr 16 2018. 08 48 PM IST
Topics: ICICI Bank Essar Power Jharkhand Essar Power Jharkhand bankruptcy NCLT Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »