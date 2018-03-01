PNB appoints L.V. Prabhakar as executive director for 3 years
New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has appointed Lingam Venkata Prabhakar as the executive director for a period of three years.
Prabhakar’s appointment follows retirement of Ram S. Sangapure who demitted the office of the executive director on 28 February 2018 after attaining the age of superannuation, PNB said in a regulatory filing.
He has been appointed for a period of three years with effect from the date of taking over charge of the post on or after 1 March 2018 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
“It is further informed that Lingam Venkata Prabhakar has assumed the charge of executive director on 1 March 2018,” it said in the filing.
Prabhakar holds a master’s degree in agriculture and is Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB). He also worked with Allahabad Bank in various capacities earlier.
PNB has three executive directors on its board of directors. K.V. Brahmaji Rao and Sanjiv Sharan are the other two officials holding this post.
