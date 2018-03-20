 Cipla gets USFDA observations for its Goa plant - Livemint
Cipla gets USFDA observations for its Goa plant

Cipla says at this stage it does not foresee any impact on the other products being manufactured or filed from the Goa plant
Last Published: Tue, Mar 20 2018. 09 04 PM IST
PTI
Shares of Cipla on Tuesday closed at Rs552.50 per scrip on BSE, down 1.22% from its previous close.

New Delhi: Drug firm Cipla on Tuesday said it has received observations from the US health regulator for its Goa plant which are procedural in nature.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had conducted a product specific pre-approval inspection at company’s Goa plant in January 2018, Cipla said in a BSE filing.

“We received certain observations which are procedural in nature. We have already responded to the agency on all the observations,” it added. At this stage, the company does not foresee any impact on the other products being manufactured or filed from the plant, Cipla said.

"Post this inspection, we have received 2 product approvals from the plant," it added.

First Published: Tue, Mar 20 2018. 09 04 PM IST
