India’s fuel demand up 8.7% in June, gasoline sales rise by 14.9%
Oil ministry data shows consumption of fuel totalled 17.99 million tonnes in June
Last Published: Thu, Jul 12 2018. 06 06 PM IST
India’s fuel demand rose 8.7% in June compared with the same month last year.
Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.99 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.
Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 14.9% higher from a year earlier at 2.38 million tonnes.
Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 2.6% to 1.93 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 11.0% to 1.07 million tonnes.
Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 28.6% up, while fuel oil use edged lower 2.7% in June.
First Published: Thu, Jul 12 2018. 05 59 PM IST
