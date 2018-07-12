India’s fuel demand up 8.7% in June, gasoline sales rise by 14.9%

LPG sales increased 2.6%, while naphtha sales surged 11.0% in June.

India’s fuel demand rose 8.7% in June compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.99 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 14.9% higher from a year earlier at 2.38 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 2.6% to 1.93 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 11.0% to 1.07 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 28.6% up, while fuel oil use edged lower 2.7% in June.