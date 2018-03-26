Indiabulls sells Chennai residential assets for Rs285 crore

The Mumbai-based developer has one residential township project—Indiabulls Greens—in Chennai. Photo: Bloomberg

Bengaluru: Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL) has entered into a definitive transaction to sell its stake in its Chennai residential assets to a third-party investor for Rs285 crore, the company informed BSE on Monday morning.

This is in line with the firm’s strategy to exit Chennai, a non-core market for the company’s real estate business.

The transaction is expected to be concluded by March-end.

The Mumbai-based developer has one residential township project—Indiabulls Greens—in Chennai. The project is being developed in three phases, of which the first phase has been delivered.

“...The company has entered into definitive transaction document(s) to sell its stake in its wholly owned subsidiaries, namely Selene Estate Limited and Airmid Infrastructure Limited (owning residential assets at Chennai) to a third party investor, for an aggregate consideration of Rs. 285 crore,” the company said.

Mint reported on 22 March that Indiabulls is planning to sell off its residential project in Chennai for around Rs250-300 crore. In another transaction, Indiabulls is also planning to monetise the One Indiabulls Park project in Chennai’s Ambattur area, which has 2 million sq.ft of leasable area. Read more

The company said last week that it is evaluating options for the sale of both residential and commercial assets in Chennai.

Last week, IBREL said it has executed definitive transaction documents with global private equity investor Blackstone Group LP to divest 50% stake in subsidiaries Indiabulls Properties Pvt. Ltd and Indiabulls Real Estate Co. Pvt. Ltd at an aggregate enterprise value of $1.46 billion or Rs9,500 crore. Read more