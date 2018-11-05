SBI Q2 net profit drops 40% to Rs944.87 crore

SBI shares gained 3.45% to close at Rs295.30 apiece, while the benchmark Sensex index lost 0.17% to close at 34,950.92 points. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: State Bank of India on Monday said its second quarter net profit dropped 40.26% on the back of lower other income and higher gross non-performing assets.

The bank posted a net profit of Rs944.87 crore for the three months ended 30 September compared to Rs1,581.55 crore in the year-ago period. Profit was higher than the Rs439.2 crore estimated by a Bloomberg poll of 14 analysts.

Other income, which includes core fee income, dropped 26.14% to Rs7,814.50 crore in the three months from Rs10,579.91 crore a year ago.

Gross non-performing assets rose 10.61% to Rs2.06 trillion for the quarter ended 30 September against Rs1.86 trillion in the year-ago quarter.

Net interest income, or the difference between interest earned on loans and that paid on deposits, increased 12.48% to Rs20,905.69 crore from Rs18,585.90 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Gross non-performing assets, as a percentage of total advances, were 9.95% in the September quarter compared with 10.69% in the June quarter and 9.83% in the year-ago September quarter.

Provisions during the quarter decreased 36.81% to Rs12,092.17 crore as against Rs19,137.43 crore in the year-ago quarter. In the April-June quarter, the bank had set aside Rs19,228.26 crore in provisions.

Post-provision, the net NPA ratio was at 4.84% against 5.29% in the April-June quarter and 5.43% in the year-ago quarter.

On Monday, shares of the bank gained 3.45% to close at Rs295.30 apiece, while the benchmark Sensex index lost 0.17% to close at 34,950.92 points.