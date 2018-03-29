 Donald Trump renews Amazon criticism after aide denies regulation of retailer - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Industry

Donald Trump renews Amazon criticism after aide denies regulation of retailer

Amazon shares erased a pre-market gain of as much as 1.7% after Donald Trump’s tweet advocating regulation for the online retailer
Last Published: Thu, Mar 29 2018. 06 46 PM IST
Jennifer EpsteinToluse Olorunnipa
US President Donald Trump said his concerns with Amazon predate his election, a day after a report that he’s ‘obsessed’ with regulating it. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump said his concerns with Amazon predate his election, a day after a report that he’s ‘obsessed’ with regulating it. Photo: Reuters

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday said his concerns with Amazon.com Inc. predate his election, a day after a report that he’s “obsessed” with regulating it.

“I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election,” Trump tweeted. “Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business!”

Amazon shares erased a pre-market gain of as much as 1.7% after the tweet. Amazon didn’t immediately respond Thursday to requests to comment outside normal business hours.

Amazon’s market value plunged $53 billion Wednesday after Axios reported that Trump wants to impose further regulations on the company. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said later Wednesday that the administration isn’t considering any changes in policy directed at the company. Bloomberg

First Published: Thu, Mar 29 2018. 06 46 PM IST
Topics: Donald Trump Amazon Amazon regulation Amazon shares online retail

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »