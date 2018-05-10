Passenger vehicle sales rise 7.5% in April; Car sales up 4.89%
Domestic passenger vehicle sales rise 7.5% to 2,98,504 units in April 2018, while car sales were up 4.89% to 2,00,183 units
Last Published: Thu, May 10 2018. 11 38 AM IST
New Delhi: Domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 7.5% to 2,98,504 units in April from 2,77,683 units in the same month last year.
Domestic car sales were up 4.89% to 2,00,183 units as against 1,90,854 units in April 2017, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam).
Motorcycle sales last month rose 19.38% to 12,29,526 units as against 10,29,963 units a year earlier. Total two-wheeler sales in April rose 16.92% to 19,58,241 units compared to 16,74,787 units in the year-ago month.
Sales of commercial vehicles were up 75.95% to 72,993 units in April, Siam said. Vehicle sales across categories registered a rise of 17.44% to 23,79,718 units from 20,26,373 units in April 2017, it added.
First Published: Thu, May 10 2018. 11 38 AM IST
More From Industry »
- What Walmart will do next after buying in India, selling in UK
- Oil prices hit highest in years as markets adjust to looming sanctions on Iran
- Blackstone, Warburg vie for Max Financial stake
- Luxury sales may get a boost as Flipkart deal mints hundreds of crorepatis
- India to wait and watch as US exits Iran nuclear deal