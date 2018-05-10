Passenger vehicle sales rise 7.5% in April; Car sales up 4.89%

Sales of commercial vehicles were up 75.95% to 72,993 units in April, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam). Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 7.5% to 2,98,504 units in April from 2,77,683 units in the same month last year.

Domestic car sales were up 4.89% to 2,00,183 units as against 1,90,854 units in April 2017, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam).

Motorcycle sales last month rose 19.38% to 12,29,526 units as against 10,29,963 units a year earlier. Total two-wheeler sales in April rose 16.92% to 19,58,241 units compared to 16,74,787 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles were up 75.95% to 72,993 units in April, Siam said. Vehicle sales across categories registered a rise of 17.44% to 23,79,718 units from 20,26,373 units in April 2017, it added.