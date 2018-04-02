Tata Steel to pay Rs35,200 crore cash for Bhushan Steel, to convert remaining debt to equity

A Bhushan Steel plant in Odisha. As of 1 February 2018, Bhushan Steel had a total debt of Rs57,160 crore—financial debt of Rs56,051 crore and operational debt of Rs1,050 crore. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi:Tata Steel has offered Rs35,200 crore in cash and conversion of the remaining debt of about Rs27,000 crore into equity to take over Bhushan Steel, the counsel for the Committee of Creditors (CoC) informed the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday.

The creditors would get 12.27% equity in Bhushan Steel, said senior advocate Ravi Kadam to the principal bench of the NCLT in New Delhi.

“Tata Steel is the highest bidder (H1) offering an upfront payment of Rs35,200 crore. Remaining debt would be converted into equity,” he said.

Kadam further said: “Financial creditors would get 12.27% of equity of the corporate debtor (Bhushan Steel) subject to SEBI approval.”

As of 1 February this year, Bhushan Steel had a total debt of Rs57,160 crore. The company has a financial debt of Rs56,051 crore and operational debt of Rs1,050 crore, he added.

He further informed that Bhushan Steel has a liquidation value of Rs14,541 crore. Tata has also offered Rs1,200 crore to its operational creditors depending on the criticality to run the company.