Reliance Jio launches India’s first VoLTE international roaming

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. (Jio) on Wednesday announced the launch of VoLTE-based inbound international roaming between India and Japan. With this, Jio has become India’s first 4G mobile operator to provide VoLTE-based international roaming services in India, whereby international roamers will be enjoying HD voice and LTE high-speed data. Japan-based KDDI Corporation is the first international mobile service provider to avail of Jio’s VoLTE calling and LTE data international roaming service, which provides international travellers with access to high-speed data and voice services on Jio’s all-IP, 4G-exclusive network.

“Reliance Jio is focused on delivering the best data and voice experience to all of India and those who visit India. We welcome KDDI customers to Jio as the first international VoLTE and HD roaming users in India,” said Mark Yarkosky, Vice President, Reliance Jio USA.

With this new arrangement, international travellers will be able to experience Jio’s all-IP network, which had an average download speed of 20.6 Mbps during September 2018 (source: TRAI MySpeed). Jio is currently the 9th largest mobile operator in the world with over 252 million subscribers within two years of launch.

Reliance owned Jio has also made leaps in providing high-speed internet by announcing the launch of Jio GigaFiber, which is expected to provide speeds up to 1 Gbps. The service started accepting applications in August this year and has promised to deliver high-speed internet in a few select areas with highest interest. Details on when the service will finally be announced are not out yet.