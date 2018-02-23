Tesla wants to help you charge your electric car at the office

Palo Alto will only charge Tesla models and won’t work on other manufacturers’ electric cars. Photo: Reuters

San Francisco: Tesla Inc. wants to help more electric-car owners charge up at work.

As part of a new program, the Palo Alto, California-based electric-car maker is offering free charging stations to “qualified” employers and commercial property owners. The cost of the actual energy would be the property’s responsibility. A catch: The stations will only charge Tesla models and won’t work on other manufacturers’ electric cars.

The effort plays into California’s desire to see more electric cars charging in the middle of the day. That’s because solar panels tends to flood the state’s grid with power supplies in the early afternoon and EVs can help soak all of that up. Utilities including Southern California Edison have already proposed extra-low electricity rates during those hours to spur more charging. Bloomberg