LPG cylinder price hiked by ₹59, subsidised gas to cost ₹2.89 more

The actual impact on subsidised domestic LPG customers is only ₹2.89 per cylinder, which is mainly due to GST on the above, IOC added. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Subsidised cooking gas (LPG) price on Sunday hiked by ₹2.89 per cylinder to ₹502.4 per cylinder.

The price of non-subsidised LPG at Delhi will increase by ₹59.00 per cylinder in October 2018 mainly due to change in international price and foreign exchange fluctuations, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) said in a statement.

The actual impact on subsidised domestic LPG customers is only ₹2.89 per cylinder, which is mainly due to GST on the above, IOC added.

The subsidy transfer in customers’ bank account has been increased to ₹376.60 per cylinder in October 2018 as against ₹320.49 per cylinder in September 2018.

“Thus the domestic subsidised LPG customer is protected against the increase in prices of LPG,” it said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text)